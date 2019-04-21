Metro Detroit weather forecast: Bright and milder conditions Easter Sunday

DETROIT - Happy Easter, Motown!

Sunday starts with chilly conditions, but ends up brighter and milder by the afternoon. It will be even warmer on Monday and Tuesday with showers and storms returning.

Easter Sunday morning will be mostly cloudy and chilly. Temperatures start near 40°F and streets and highways will be dry. Families going to and from sunrise and morning services will need to dress warmly.

Sunrise is at 6:44 a.m. ET.

Skies become brighter by brunch Sunday afternoon. The added sunshine will give a nice boost to our temperatures. It will be milder with highs near 65°F. Great baseball weather for the 1:10 p.m. ET Detroit Tigers game against the Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park. Also, perfect weather for Easter egg rolls and marshmallow drops.

Sunday evening will be partly cloudy and cooler. Temperatures will be near 60°F. More dry weather for families and individuals going to and from dinner.

Sunset is at 8:21 p.m. ET.

Sunday night will be partly cloudy and cool. Overnight lows will be in the 40s.

Monday will be mostly sunny and much warmer. Highs will be in the low 70s. Tuesday will be just as warm, but showers and thunderstorms return by the afternoon. Be on guard for heavy downpours. Highs will return to the low 70s.

Wednesday will have morning showers and it will be cooler. Ours will be near 60°F.

Thursday and Friday get warmer again with more sunshine. Daytime temperatures reach the middle and upper 60s.

