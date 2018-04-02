Metro Detroit weather forecast: Calm conditions overnight before more severe possibilities

Very active weather is in the cards for the next 24 hours. Overnight will be the calmest part of the forecast.

Clouds will increase as temperatures fall to near freezing by daybreak.That's also the time we'll get our next push of moisture. Expect rain and possibly some light freezing rain for the morning commute.

Temperatures warm dramatically for some of us. A warm front will take some of us to the 50s with others staying in the 30s. Rain will hang around in spots through the day, but become heavier toward evening. Plus thunderstorms become likely, with severe storms not out of the question. The southern half of our area is under a Marginal Risk for severe weather on Tuesday evening.

A cold front will end the wet weather... temporarily... late Tuesday night. As temperatures drop, expect to see snow showers for Wednesday morning's commute. Minor accumulation is possible in our North and West Zones. Temperatures continue falling through the 30s during the day.

If you're looking for warmer air, look somewhere besides our 10 Day Forecast.

