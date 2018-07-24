Metro Detroit weather forecast: Chance for rain continues Tuesday

DETROIT - We do have slightly better rain chances today, but it’s not until later in the day and it won’t be much.

We are starting with mostly cloudy skies and temps in the 60s to low 70s as you head out on this Tuesday. We’ll see highs in the low 80s before the showers begin this afternoon and the humidity will make it feel a few degrees warmer so stay hydrated.

The showers will be scattered moving in from the east through the afternoon and early evening, but don’t cancel your plans and don’t expect anything severe. The showers may produce 10-20 minute downpours and some lightning and then moving on.

Wednesday and Thursday forecast

Wednesday looks to be a warm and somewhat bright day around Metro Detroit, with highs in the low to mid 80s and a nice mix of sun and clouds. As temps warm up, we cannot rule out a few isolated showers, but most of us will likely not see any activity.

A cool front comes through Thursday and it will bring scattered rain and thundershowers in the afternoon. Before the rain chance and front Thursday, highs should hit the low to mid 80s.

Weekend forecast

It should set us up for comfortable 70s Friday and Saturday with a few showers Friday mainly on the east side and dry through the weekend. You can track temperatures and our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.



