Metro Detroit weather forecast: Chilly Christmas day, Tuesday

Tuesday afternoon will be mostly cloudy and chilly with highs in the middle 30s.

DETROIT - Merry Christmas, Motown!

Christmas Day, Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and chilly. Higher temps are on the way during the first few days of Kwanzaa.

Please join me on Twitter (@AndrewHumphrey) for regular weather updates.

Christmas morning will be cold with some sunshine. Temps start in the 20s.

Sunrise is at 8 a.m. ET.

Tuesday afternoon will be mostly cloudy and chilly. Highs will be in teh middle 30s. There is a slight chance of scattered flurries and light snow in the thumb and Saginaw Valley late in the afternoon and evening.

Sunset is at 5:06 p.m. ET.

Tuesday evening will be chilly and mostly dry. Families driving to and from Christmas dinner will need to bundle up but will have favorable travel conditions. The thumb and the Saginaw Valley has a chance of scattered snow.

Tuesday night will be chilly and mostly cloudy. Lows will be near 30 degrees.

Happy Kwanzaa, Wednesday! We say hello to a little sunshine during the day with highs in the upper 30s.

It gets even warmer, Thursday and Friday. We have to take some rain along with it. It becomes wet midday and afternoon, Thursday. Temperatures will be in the low and mid 40s.

It remains soggy on Friday. Morning lows will be near 40°F. Afternoon temperatures will be near 50°F.

Saturday becomes dry, and again, colder. Highs will be in the 30s, and lows in the 20s.

Local 4Casters weather app

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app. Just go to your app store and search for "WDIV." Our local radar pops up as soon as you open the app. It is the perfect resource for traveling, because you have the power to monitor 4 Live Radar anywhere in the nation.

Also, download our FREE Storm Pins app so you can take and share weather photos and videos. Just pin Storm Pins to a map so the Local4Casters can share them and give you a TV shoutout. Feel free to share pictures and clips with other Storm Pins users, too.

The free Local4Casters Weather and Storm Pins apps are the perfect way to make weather more social.

Weather links:

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.