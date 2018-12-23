Metro Detroit weather forecast: Chilly Saturday

DETROIT - Welcome to Saturday, the first full day of winter. The morning is cold. The afternoon will be chilly.

Saturday evening will be mostly cloudy and chilly with temps in the middle 30s.

Saturday night becomes colder, again. It remains mainly cloudy with overnight lows in the middle 20s.

A new, but weaker, system arrives Sunday. Clouds thicken and lower, once again. There’s a chance of scattered light rain and snow, but not enough to make travel impossible. Bundle up again with daytime temperatures in the middle and upper 30s outside shopping malls and the 4 p.m. ET Pistons basketball game against Atlanta.

Welcome to Christmas Eve, Monday! It will be partly sunny and cold with morning temperatures in the 20s and afternoon temps in the 30s.

Mostly dry conditions for Santa Claus and his reindeer.

Merry Christmas, Tuesday! Skies will be mostly cloudy. There’s only a slight chance of scattered flurries by dinner time. Daytime temperatures will be in the middle 30s.

Temperatures get closer to 40°F, again, Wednesday, which is the first day of Kwanzaa. Skies will be partly sunny.

