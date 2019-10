Metro Detroit weather forecast: Chilly Saturday morning, mild afternoon ahead

DETROIT - Happy Saturday, Motown!

One of the chillier mornings of the season and the chilliest this month, so far. Saturday afternoon will be milder. There is a slight chance of rain before the weekend is over.

Saturday morning will be partly to mostly sunny and chilly. Hopefully, pets and potted plants are already indoors prior to sunrise. Pre-dawn temps will be in the 30s and 40s but likely above freezing. Nothing beats a warm blanket during the midst of snuggle weather.

Sunrise is at 7:34 a.m. ET.

Families will have dry roads and will need a jacket and sweatshirt to remain warm while going to and from morning services and activities. Same for football fans tailgating in Ann Arbor for the Michigan-Iowa game. Late morning temps will rise from the 40s to the 50s under partly sunny skies.

Saturday afternoon will be milder. It remains partly sunny with highs in the low 60s.

Spartans fans traveling to Columbus, Ohio, for the Michigan State-Ohio State evening football game will experience warm conditions south of the Michigan border. Tailgating temps in the low 70s in the middle of Ohio with blue skies overhead.

Saturday evening will be partly to mostly cloudy and cool. Temps will be in the upper 50s.

Sunset is at 7:08 p.m. ET.

Saturday night will have a chance of showers with an approaching cold front. Lows will be in the mid 50s.

Sunday will be wet in the morning and mostly cloudy to partly sunny in the afternoon. It becomes milder. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

Sunshine will dominate most of next week, including Yom Kippur. Highs will be in the low to mid-60s and lows will be in the 40s and low 50s. Yom Kippur begins Tuesday evening with sunset around 7 p.m. ET.

Local 4Casters weather app

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app. Just go to your app store and search for "WDIV." Our local radar pops up as soon as you open the app. It is the perfect resource for traveling because you have the power to monitor 4 Live Radar anywhere in the nation.

Weather radar

Keep an eye out for severe weather alerts and the radar here:

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.