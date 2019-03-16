Metro Detroit weather forecast: Chilly, slippery Saturday with some snow

DETROIT - Welcome to St. Patrick's Day weekend in Motown. It will be chillier than average with a few snowflakes on Saturday and some sunshine Sunday.

Please join me on Twitter (@AndrewHumphrey) for regular weather updates.

Saturday morning will start with a few snow showers before dawn and during breakfast. It will be cold with temps starting in the middle 20s. Travel will not be impossible, but families must be careful on any slippery surfaces. If there is any accumulation, it will be less than half an inch.

Sunrise is at 7:44 a.m. ET.

Any snow showers taper off to scattered flurries with mostly cloudy skies, Saturday afternoon. It remains chilly, Saturday afternoon. Highs will be in the middle 30s, which is 5 to 10 degrees below average. It will be breezy with 8 to 16 mph winds reducing wind chills to the teens and 20s most of the afternoon. Winter coats, hats and gloves will still be needed for hockey fans going to and from the 1 p.m. ET Detroit Red Wings game against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Sunset is at 7:41 p.m. ET.

Saturday evening will be colder with flurries. Temps will be in the low 30s.

Flurries end and skies become partly cloudy, Saturday night. Make sure your heaters are still working. Overnight lows will be in the low and middle 20s.

Happy St. Patrick's Day, Sunday! It will be partly sunny and chilly. Highs near 40 degrees. Families' favorite Pistons coats, hats and scarves will be needed, again, outside Little Caesar's Arena before, during and after the 4 p.m. ET basketball game against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Monday and Tuesday will be mostly sunny and just as chilly. Morning lows will be in the 20s. Afternoon temps will be near 40 degrees.

Spring begins with the vernal equinox at 5:58 p.m. ET, Wednesday. Beforehand, there is a chance of rain and snow showers with daytime temps in the low and middle 40s.

Local 4Casters weather app:

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app. Just go to your app store and search for "WDIV." Our local radar pops up as soon as you open the app. It is the perfect resource for traveling because you have the power to monitor 4 Live Radar anywhere in the nation.

Also, download our FREE Storm Pins app so you can take and share weather photos and videos. Just pin Storm Pins to a map so the Local4Casters can share them and give you a TV shoutout. Feel free to share pictures and clips with other Storm Pins users, too.

The FREE Local4Casters Weather and Storm Pins apps are the perfect way to make weather more social.

Weather links:

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.