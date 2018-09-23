Metro Detroit weather forecast: Chilly Sunday morning, mild and bright afternoon

DETROIT - Welcome to Sunday, the first day of fall 2018! We are off to a chilly start in Motown, but it becomes brighter in milder in the afternoon.

Sunday morning is chilly with clear, blue skies. Temperatures are starting in the 40s. Families will need their jackets and sweatshirts to stay warm. Good time to show new knit hats and scarves, too.

The sun will do it’s job Sunday afternoon. Autumn's first afternoon becomes milder for tailgaters outside Ford Field and art lovers at the Funky Ferndale Art Fair. High temperatures will be near 70°F.

Sunday Night Football will be on full display in downtown Detroit Sunday evening. All the action is inside Ford Field and on Local 4. Outside the stadium, skies will be fair with cool conditions. Temperatures will be in the 60s. Pick out your favorite Lions jacket and hat to stay comfortable.

Sunday night will be mostly clear and chilly. Overnight lows will be in the 40s to mid 50s.

Monday will be slightly milder with increasing clouds. Sunshine starts the day and clouds finish it. Afternoon temperatures will be in the low 70s. Clouds produce rain drops Monday evening of Monday night

Tuesday will be mild but wet. There’s a good chance of showers for the first time in autumn. Daytime temperatures will be near 75°F.

After a cold front moves through, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday look like fall again. The sun will shine brightly, leaves start to change color in Southeast Michigan, and high temps will be in the middle and upper 60s for the rest of the work week.

