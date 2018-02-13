Metro Detroit weather forecast: Chilly Tuesday morning, warmer later

DETROIT - Good Fat Tuesday morning!

It's a chilly one for anyone heading out and about early with temps in the single digits and a light breeze bringing wind chills subzero at times. It's partly cloudy now and will be throughout the morning, but more and more high clouds are on their way making for only partly sunny skies this afternoon and highs near 30 degrees with winds ESE 5-10 mph.

One of our models calls for a bit more sun in the afternoon and if we can hang on to partly cloudy skies past lunch, it may get us into the mid 30s. Those odds are low, so prepare for mostly cloudy skies and on the cooler side of normal or average.

Wednesday warmup

Temps slowly rise overnight with more cloud cover and we will likely wake up Wednesday in the 30s. Skies become partly to mostly sunny through the first half of Valentine's Day or longer and that means highs should surge into the low or mid 40s as winds pick up a bit SSW 5-15 mph.

Clouds will be filling in and there is a slight chance for a few rain showers or areas of drizzle after dinner toward midnight.

Thursday light rain

There's a better chance for hit or miss light rain showers on Thursday with temps staying mild. A second wave of warmer air comes in, so even with clouds and rain chances, highs will get well into the mid 40s.

It will cool a bit on Friday and Saturday, so right now it looks as if we may be dealing with a light wintry mix early Friday before we dry out. Cooler 30s Friday and Saturday, but we will be back into the 40s by Sunday and Monday.

