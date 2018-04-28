Metro Detroit weather forecast: Chilly with clouds Saturday

DETROIT - April's last weekend will feel like winter first, then will feel a bit more like spring. Much warmer in time for May.

Saturday morning will be damp from very early morning showers. Temps start between 35° and 40°F under cloudy skies.

The rest of the day will be dry but much colder than average. Afternoon temps will be in the middle and upper 40s to near 50°F. Families will need their jackets, coats and hats to stay warm, especially at outdoor commencement ceremonies and graduation parties.

Sunday will be sunnier and milder. Highs closer to 60°F. Great weather for everyone, including people going to and from Veg Fest in Ann Arbor and student-competitors and mentor from all over the world for the FIRST Robotics world championship competition at the convention center in downtown Detroit.

Then, the warm-up begins Monday. Blue skies abound as the mercury rises to, at least, 70°F.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be warmer with highs in the middle 70s. Showers and storms are possible Wednesday.

Thursday will have showers, and it remains warm. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

