Metro Detroit weather forecast: Freezing Fog Advisory

DETROIT - A FREEZING FOG ADVISORY is in effect for Genesee, Lapeer and Livingston Counties until 12 noon ET, Sunday!

It is hazardous on area roads and sidewalks north and west of Motown, Sunday morning. Even in areas not covered by alerts, Oakland and St. Clair Counties specifically, visibility is low and it is sub-freezing. The chance of ice forming on streets and surfaces is high. Use extreme caution while driving and walking in these spots all morning.

Welcome to the final Sunday a fall 2018, Detroit! Morning will be cold, the afternoon will be chilly and we will have a little sunshine. The next chance of precipitation is not until the end of the week when astronomical winter officially begins.

Sunday morning will be cloudy and cold. Families will need their coats, hats, scarves and gloves to stay warm while going to morning services and activities. Temperatures start in the upper 20s and low 30s.

Sunrise is at 7:56 a.m. ET.

Sunday afternoon will be great for getting the car washed, checking out the Detroit Institute Of Arts or the Detroit Historical Society or simply spending a peaceful time at home finalizing Christmas decorations and getting cards and gifts ready for the mail. It will become partly sunny and chilly. Highs will be in the low 40s.

A week cold front is on the way Sunday night or Monday. It means mostly cloudy skies overnight, but it will be dry. Overnight temperatures will be in the 20s.

Sunset is at 5:02 p.m. ET.

Monday will be mostly cloudy and colder. Highs will be in the middle 30s.

Tuesday will be sunny here. Sunnier afternoon temps will be in the middle and upper 30s.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with temperatures bumped back above 40°F during the day.

Clouds return on Thursday with a chance of rain. Highs will be in the middle 40s.

Winter begins with the winter solstice at 2:53 PM Eastern, Friday. Fittingly, there will be a chance of rain and snow showers. Temperatures will be in the 30s most of the day.

