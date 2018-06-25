Metro Detroit weather forecast: Clear skies for tonight's Ford Fireworks in Detroit

It’s a local Holiday today for many as we get ready for the big Ford Fireworks show tonight.

The weather looks spectacular. We have temps in the 50s this morning with a few of our North Zone neighborhoods dipping down into the 40s quickly before we warm up. Clear skies with tons of Monday sun will help highs into the upper 70s this afternoon with a few areas hitting 80 degrees while some may stay in the low 70s.

The cooler areas will be on the east side closer to the big lakes with winds ENE 5-12 mph with an occasional gust of 20 mph. You may want to grab a sweatshirt or light jacket for the fireworks show tonight downtown as temps will fall from the 70s to the low 60s after sunset.

Tuesday forecast

We will start with sun Tuesday, and we will feel the humidity on the rise around Metro Detroit tomorrow. The sunshine will blend with mid and high clouds in the afternoon as highs head into the low 80s for most. Winds will be ESE 5-12 mph keeping only a few areas on the east side in the upper 70s. We have a chance for a few showers tomorrow afternoon, but the chance increases greatly after dinner Tuesday evening. Rain and thundershowers will begin filling in mainly tomorrow night and into Wednesday.

Wednesday forecast

Wednesday looks like the wettest of the week starting with showers in the morning and more rain and thunder filling in throughout the day. You’ll want to keep the umbrella handy as we should get a few rain spells lasting a few hours both in the morning and the afternoon. Highs will try to warm into the low to mid 80s in between rain breaks in the afternoon and it will start feeling very muggy moving forward.

Rest of the week forecast

Temps look to hit the mid 80s to near 90 Thursday with a mix of sun and clouds. And we should be well into the 90s Friday through Sunday with mostly dry conditions. That being said, it will be hot and humid, and that instability may lead to a few isolated showers Friday or Saturday, but right now the models are not showcasing that. You can track temperatures and our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

