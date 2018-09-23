Metro Detroit weather forecast: Clearer skies but cooler temps

Temperatures bottomed in the 30s in a couple locations early this morning. We should stay away from that overnight, but still, be ready for below-normal numbers.

Clear skies and light winds will take us between the mid-40s and mid-50s for overnight lows. Click the 4ZONE tab to see a city-by-city breakdown of those numbers.

Sunshine starts us off on Monday, but clouds increase throughout the day. Showers begin developing in the afternoon and will be around in spots through the night. Daytime highs will peak in the mid-60s to upper-60s.

On Tuesday, severe storms are possible in the afternoon and evening. Our severe weather risk is already at the Slight (or category 2) level. Highs will warm to the mid-70s before storms arrive.

Then we cool down to finish the month of September with below-normal numbers. All those details are in our 10 Day Forecast.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.