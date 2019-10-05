Metro Detroit weather forecast: Cloudier, Saturday evening, showers later

DETROIT - Happy Saturday, Motown!

After a chilly start to Saturday, temps are rising. The afternoon will be milder. Rain arrives late tonight but will be gone before Sunday is over.

Saturday afternoon will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy and cool to mild. Highs will be near 60 degrees and in the low 60s with enough sunshine. Grab a jacket and make sure the kids are warm before going to the pumpkin patch or apple orchard.

Spartans fans traveling to Columbus, Ohio, for the Michigan State-Ohio State evening football game will experience warm conditions south of the Michigan border. Tailgating temps in the low 70s in the middle of Ohio with blue skies overhead.

Saturday evening will become cloudy and remain cool. Temps will be in the upper 50s.

Sunset is at 7:08 p.m. ET.

Saturday night will have a chance of showers with an approaching cold front. Lows will be in the mid 50s.

Sunday will be wet in the morning and mostly cloudy to partly sunny in the afternoon. It becomes milder. Highs in the upper 60s.

Sunshine will dominate most of next week, including Yom Kippur. Highs will be in the low to mid-60s and lows will be in the 40s and low 50s. Yom Kippur begins Tuesday evening with sunset around 7 p.m. ET.

