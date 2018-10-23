Metro Detroit weather forecast: Clouds, cold air bring in below average temperatures Tuesday

DETROIT - A cold front swinging across the area during the pre-dawn hours will produce no meaningful weather, as the atmosphere is simply too dry to generate any precipitation and very little cloud cover.

However, winds shifting to the northwest behind the front (and increasing) will bring Lake Michigan moisture across the state, and clouds will tend to build through the day, even though we’ll start with some sunshine. The increasing clouds and colder air moving in will limit highs to near 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius). And those northwest winds will blow at 10 to 20 mph by afternoon, adding some chill to the air.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:55 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 6:39 p.m.

Clouds will break up and mostly move out tonight. The exception will be in the eastern Thumb, where a Lake Huron lake effect band will set up and not only keep more clouds around, but also bring a few raindrops or wet snowflakes. Lows should generally be in the low 30s (0 to 1 degree Celsius). Northwest wind settling down to 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday, Thursday, Friday forecast

Mostly sunny on Wednesday except in the eastern Thumb, where the flow off of Lake Huron will keep more clouds in the forecast for you. Chilly highs in the mid 40s (7 to 8 degrees Celsius) will be a far cry from our average high of 59 degrees (15 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear Wednesday night (even in the Thumb!), with lows near 30 degrees (-1 degree Celsius).

Mostly sunny on Thursday, with highs in the upper 40s (9 degrees Celsius).

Increasing clouds Thursday night, with lows in the mid 30s (2 degrees Celsius).

The forecast as we approach and head into the upcoming weekend is a bit murky, as we try to assess how the weather pattern will unfold as former Hurricane Willa moves across the Gulf Coast and becomes a nor’easter for New England. At this point, it appears that we’ll be mostly cloudy on Friday, with highs in the upper 40s (9 degrees Celsius).

Weekend forecast

Some models try to bring in some showers Friday night into Saturday morning, but our gut feeling right now is that we’ll keep those mostly dry, with highs Saturday in the low 50s (10 degrees Celsius).

Sunday appears to be the better shower chance, although even that isn’t certain right now. Highs again near 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius).

We’ll certainly keep you posted on any weekend weather changes. Remember, when it comes to weekends, the Local4Casters are professionals. We’re watching out for you!

