Metro Detroit weather forecast: Cloudy, breezy, cool Sunday

A Lakeshore Flood Advisory is in effect for Macomb, Monroe, Sanilac, St. Clair, and Wayne Counties until 4 p.m. ET.

Sunday continues to feel like fall in Detroit and Southeast Michigan. It gets warmer later this week, but wet weather arrives before it does.

Sunday morning will be cool and cloudy. Temperatures start in the 50s. Families will need jackets and knit hats to remain warm going to and from services or activities like the Fall Festival in Plymouth, the Renaissance Festival in Holly or tailgating activities before the Tigers game.

Sunrise is at 7:07 a.m. ET.

The Detroit Tigers play the St. Louis Cardinals at Comerica Park in downtown Detroit. First pitch is at 1:10 p.m. ET. Fans will need their Tigers jackets and hats to stay warm.

It will be breezy, cool and cloudy Sunday afternoon. Rain is possible mainly in our South Zone. Neighborhoods south of I-94 will have sprinkles and light rain slowly arrive from the south. The chance of rain is greatest near the Ohio border. Sweatshirts still needed with highs near 65 degrees.

Showers, which are the remnants of Gordon, continue to migrate northward, Sunday evening and Sunday night. Be careful on wet roads while celebrating the start of Rosh Hashanah. Overnight lows will be in the middle and upper 50s.

Sunset is at 7:53 p.m. ET.

Monday forecast

Monday will be cloudy and rainy, especially in the morning. Temperatures will be in the middle 60s most of the afternoon. Good day for indoor recess for students.

This week's forecast

Tuesday and the rest of the week will be sunnier and warmer. Tuesday will have daytime temps in the middle and upper 70s. Wednesday will be sunny with highs near 80 degrees. Thursday, Friday and the weekend will be mostly sunny and much warmer with afternoon temps in the low and middle 80s.

Three Tropical Systems

Remember, this time of year (early September) is the most active time for tropical storms and hurricanes. We have three tropical systems spinning in the Atlantic; Florence, Helene and Isaac. By the end of the week, Florence will be a significant threat to North Carolina, Virginia and the Mid-Atlantic, including Washington, DC.

