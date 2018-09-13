Metro Detroit weather forecast: Cloudy, foggy start to warm weekend

DETROIT - Clouds have hung tight most of the day for a lot of us. Friday won't be much different, but our weekend still looks like the best of the next 10 days.

For the remainder of Thursday, we'll see clearing in parts of the area, mainly in our West and South Zones. That will lead to another round of late night/early morning fog. Lows will range from the upper 50s to upper 60s.

Friday won't look much different. There will still be a good chunk of afternoon cloudiness, but with slightly higher temperatures. Some areas that see sunshine will reach 80 in the afternoon.

Other than some early fog on Saturday, the weekend looks great. Highs will hit the low to mid-80s with a mix of clouds and sun.

Next week, Florence is the big question mark in the forecast. We’ve put rain chances in for Monday and Tuesday to account for the uncertainty in the storm’s track. But it’s also possible that Florence’s remnants stay to our east. Temperatures will be highly dependent on the storm’s track, but generally we’ll begin a cooldown next week that will leave us in the 70s for most of the week.

