Metro Detroit weather forecast: Cloudy Wednesday with lows in the 40s

DETROIT - A bit more cloud cover than we’d like today, and it will have an impact on temperatures or potential temps.

Lows are in the low 40s with some of our North Zone starting in the mid to upper 30s. The clouds are both from a rain maker just south of us on the Ohio River, and from an inversion. That means high pressure is trapping lower clouds at the surface and if we don’t see the pattern break, we may not see much sun at all today.

If the sun busts out early to mid afternoon, we have a shot at getting into the mid 50s, but we must be ready for mostly cloudy skies and upper 40s otherwise. Winds are lighter today from ENE 5-10 mph.

Thursday -- Opening Day -- forecast

Thursday is the Tiger’s Home Opener and it looks very iffy when it comes to wet weather. We will see spotty showers moving in by morning and although a lot of it will dry up, we will likely see showers around for tailgating as temps start again near 40 degrees.

Model data is all over the map with the consensus being rain showers moving back in by late afternoon or evening and temps will be in the neighborhood of 50 degrees. So, we could get through most of the game dry from 1-4 p.m. tomorrow in Downtown Detroit. Some model data keep most of the moisture south of us, but we cannot bank on that.

Rain and some heavy rain should move in just before the evening drive. We may see a wintry mix late Thursday and early Friday without much concern for snow and ice.

Friday forecast

Friday should be a mostly dry day with lows starting near freezing. With partly sunny skies turning mostly sunny, highs will hit the mid to upper 40s making for a cool but nice end of the work and school week. More rain moves in midday Saturday and it may again turn to a wintry mix Saturday night.

Easter looks dry and cooler in the 40s.

Track temperatures and our next rain and/or snow chances with our Local4Casters app.

• Download for iPhone

• Download for Android

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.