Metro Detroit weather forecast: Cloudy with low humidity Sunday

DETROIT - After a super Saturday, it looks as if we’ll have a nice Sunday to end the weekend!

There will be more of those mid and high level clouds today than we had on Saturday (especially as the day progresses), but highs back in the low 80s (28 degrees Celsius) with the humidity still kept in check means that it should be another pleasant day.

So the weather won’t be a problem for your Sunday tee time, at Comerica Park for today’s series finale against the Royals, or if you’re observing the Muslim holy day of Eid al-Adha…I wish you a joyous and meaningful holiday! A south-southwest wind at 5 to 10 mph will develop.

Today’s sunrise is at 6:36 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 8:40 p.m.

Mostly cloudy tonight with a few light showers possible. You’ll notice lows in the mid 60s (18 degrees Celsius) as the humidity starts creeping back into the area.

Mostly cloudy on Monday with scattered showers, and possibly even a thunderstorm. Humid highs in the mid 80s (29 degrees Celsius).

Monday night continues to be the big focus in this forecast, as a complex of storms will be headed in this general direction.

Severe storms are a possibility…but it appears that the biggest risk is farther south toward the state line. The most concerning threat is the potential for flooding rains.

Computer models are projecting a narrow stripe of heavy downpours extending from west to east. There is the potential for two inches or more of rain, but not all of us will get that, as rain amounts will drop off dramatically north of that stripe with the heaviest totals.

Overnight computer models, however, do suggest that the best threat for those torrential downpours and possible flooding is south of 8 Mile. I’ll keep you posted all weekend long on Local 4 News and on ClickOnDetroit.com.

The storms will end by late Tuesday morning and, aside from a few showers on Wednesday (not a washout), the remainder of the week into next weekend looks terrific, although the heat and humidity returns next weekend.



