Metro Detroit weather forecast: Cold and becoming snowy Sunday afternoon

DETROIT - It is Presidents’ Day weekend and snow is in the forecast. It will be dry for the first half of Sunday, and the first flakes start falling during the second half and intensify through Sunday night.

Sunday morning and midday will be the driest portions of the day. It will be very cold. Morning temps start in the teens with some wind chills in the single digits . Skies will go from mostly cloudy with slivers of sunshine and overcast by brunch. This is likely the driest, safest time to travel to and from services or activities like the Winter Blast and the Detroit Boat Show at the downtown convention center or the home and garden show in Macomb County or pool and spa show in Oakland County.

Sunrise is at 7:27 a.m. ET.

Clouds lower and thicken, Sunday afternoon. It remains cold with highs in the upper 20s. Between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. ET, snow starts to arrive south of I-94 and west of I-275. Light to moderate snow slowly become more widespread after 5 p.m. ET; for Sunday evening and especially Sunday night. Individuals and families with dinner plans need to use extreme caution on area roads. Paved surfaces become treacherous and visibility will be well less than a mile in many neighborhoods.

1 to 3 inches of snow will fall across a wide range of southeast Michigan; from the I-69 corridor through Motown and down to the Ohio border; from Livingston County and western Washtenaw County over to the coast of the St. Clair River, Lake St. Clair, the Detroit River and Lake Erie.

Snow becomes more scattered, Sunday night, during the overnight hours into Monday morning. Lows will be in the upper teens.

Welcome to Presidents’ Day, Monday. It will be mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the morning. Afternoon temperatures will reach 30°F.

Tuesday will have a little more sunshine, but it remains chilly. Highs will be in the low 30s.

Tuesday night and Wednesday, snow arrives with a little ice, including freezing rain and sleet.

Thursday and Friday become dryer with higher temperatures. Daytime readings will be in the upper 30s.

