Metro Detroit weather forecast: Cold front could bring a wet weekend

DETROIT - Rain is moving into Metro Detroit on your Friday afternoon from the southwest, and we will have more waves of wet weather to deal with as we head through the evening commute and your evening plans.

Clouds cover that little bit of sun we had, so highs around 70°F, but mostly in the upper 60s during any showers with gusty winds SSE 10-20 mph. We may even get a few isolated thundershowers as we head through the late afternoon and evening, and definitely plan on a slow drive home with scattered soakers even for Friday Night Football Frenzy. Bring the rain gear!

Decent rain later tonight and early overnight with totals around a quarter to half inch of rain for most of SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario, and a few spots in our North Zone likely to get as much as ½" to 1" of rain.

A strong cold front will blast through here early Saturday with rain showers in the early morning hours fading before sunrise tomorrow. We will get into a mix of sun and clouds Saturday afternoon, but the cooler winds will be picking up and temps will be falling through the 50s all day. Sunday is bright and breezy with 30s to low 40s in the morning and highs in the upper 50s to near 60°F.

Snowflakes will be flying in parts of Central and Northern Lower Michigan at times this weekend, but we should be snow free with only our far northern North Zone maybe getting a few flurries Sunday morning.

Columbus Day Monday looks decent with sun and clouds. Cooler air will be pumping in behind the cold front keeping highs only in the 50s to start next week, and then weak rain chances late Tuesday into Wednesday next week and then it's dry to end the work and school week next week as temps try to warm back up just a little bit. We will keep you posted as Michigan temps try to rebound from what will be a refreshingly cooler weekend.

