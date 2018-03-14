Metro Detroit weather forecast: Cold start Wednesday, some sunshine later

DETROIT - It's cold as you step outside this morning with single digit wind chills and low teens for a few hours making it a dangerous cold if you're not covered up.

Flurries and light snow showers are moving out, but you still may see a few random flakes flying as we detect on radar. Temps in the 20s with a steady breeze this morning will warm into the upper 30s this afternoon as the clouds break enough to allow partly sunny skies. You can expect those gusty winds WNW 7-17 mph gusting 20-25 mph at times keeping a cold feel around even with a bit of afternoon sunshine.

Thursday forecast

Thursday may start with a few morning flakes as a weak disturbance passes by tomorrow. It will still be a bit breezy, so temps in the 20s will feel like teens early warming into the upper 30s and low 40s through the afternoon.

Most of the snow will be east of SE Lower Michigan, but Southern Ontario will see more snow showers on and off through the day. The winds keep it cooler once again WNW 10-20 mph, but we do expect a little bit of sun again in the afternoon.

Friday forecast

A quick step back on Friday with temps in the mid to upper 30s, but it will be a nice and bright day with calm winds NW/SW 5-12 mph.

We will be into the low and mid 40s on Saturday with tons of St. Patrick's Day sunshine, and we should hit 50 degrees Sunday. We are holding off any wet weather until early Tuesday. This could be a bit of a tricky wintry mix.

