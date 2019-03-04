Metro Detroit weather forecast: Cold with Sunday afternoon snow

DETROIT - The first Sunday of March will be chilly with a chance of snow. The first full week of March will see the return of more arctic air.

A big winter storm will race to the south of the region. While areas of southern Illinois, southern Indiana, and southern Ohio get pelted with 3, 6 or more inches of snow, we will have flurries and scattered light snow, Sunday afternoon. Accumulations will be light; a trace to 1 inch.

Snow showers remain possible Sunday evening. Temperatures will be in the middle of the low 20s.

Much colder air settles in Sunday night into Monday and the early-week. Skies will be mostly cloudy as the mercury drops to the upper single digits and low teens. Some wind chills will be near zero.

Monday will be mostly cloudy to partly sunny and frigid. Highs near 20°F.

Mardi Gras Tuesday will have mostly cloudy skies and scattered snow showers. As people enjoy their Paczki, temperatures will be in the single digits in the morning and only in the middle in the afternoon with wind chills near or below zero most of the day.

Wednesday will continue to feel like the north pole. Highs will be in the upper teens and low 20s, after morning lows near 5°F.

Thursday and Friday become sunnier with higher temperatures. Daytime readings will be near 30°F or just a bit more.

