Metro Detroit weather forecast: Cold with sunshine for the first part of the weekend

DETROIT - Welcome to Presidents' Day weekend. It will be cold with sunshine on Saturday and some snow on Sunday. More snow will fall after Presidents' Day, Monday.

Saturday evening will be fair and cold. Temps will be in the middle and low 20s.

Saturday night will be partly cloudy and frigid, again. Overnight lows will be in the middle and upper teens. Remember to be very careful with space heaters and to extinguish all candles and fireplaces before going to bed. Sunday will be cloudier with scattered snow showers by the afternoon. Daytime temps will be in the upper 20s. There will be enough snow to cause slippery conditions for drivers and pedestrians but not enough to make travel impossible or to shut events down. A trace to an inch of new snow is possible.

Welcome to Presidents' Day, Monday. It will be mostly cloudy in Motown. It will also be cold with afternoon temps in the low 30s.

Tuesday will have sunshine in the morning and gray skies in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 30s.

Snow returns Tuesday night and Wednesday. Wednesday's temperatures reach 35 degrees.

