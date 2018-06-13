Metro Detroit weather forecast: Comfortable weather tonight before a heat wave moves in

DETROIT - That cold front that ran through earlier today wasn't real successful producing rain, but it's sure did a fantastic job getting rid of the humidity.

As a result, expect a comfortable night tonight. Brisk winds will relax (some spots had gusts over 30 mph earlier) and temperatures will settle into the 50s overnight.

We go right back to the mid-80s Thursday and Friday, with plenty of sunshine and continued low humidity.

The weekend is a whole different kettle of fish. Highs Saturday will touch 90, but humidity comes blasting back in the afternoon. That will push heat index readings into the mid 90s. A thunderstorm isn’t out of the question, but a lot will depend on development from Friday night, and what holds together by early Saturday. Most of the weekend will be dry (from rain, not humidity).

Sunday, highs hit the mid 90s. Again, this will be with high humidity. Which will take the heat index to triple digits. Monday won’t feel any different with identical highs and heat indices. But morning lows will be even warmer, going from the low 70s to start Sunday to the mid-70s to start Monday.

There’s some uncertainty early next week about how long the humidity sticks around, but it looks likely that we’ll see storms by Tuesday.

