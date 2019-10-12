Metro Detroit weather forecast: Cool and brisk with sunshine

DETROIT - Happy Saturday, Motown!

Clouds are moving away and the sun is coming back out. Despite this, it remains cool and brisk. Skies clear for a chilly Saturday night. Temps rise a bit higher Sunday

Saturday afternoon becomes brighter, but it remains cool. Highs will be near 55 degrees. It feels even chillier with a stiff wind blowing at 9 to 19 mph and gusting over 20 mph. Families going to and from the Halloween Festival at Nankin Mills in Westland or the Monster Mash at Rolling Hills in Ypsilanti will still need to dress warmly.

Saturday evening will be fair and chilly. Temperatures will be near 50 degrees.

Sunset is at 6:57 p.m. ET.

Saturday night will be clear and colder. Overnight lows will be in the 30s and low 40s.

Sunday will be sunny in the morning. A weak area of low pressure will bring some clouds in the afternoon. Highs will be near 60 degrees. There's a slight chance of sprinkled or widely scattered light rain. It will not be a wash-out. Outdoor events, like the Focus Hope Walk 2019, will be fine. Jackets will be needed, again, though.

Monday becomes brighter and chillier, again. Highs will be in the low and mid 50s.

Rain returns, Tuesday, especially in the afternoon and at night. Highs will be in the upper 50s.

Umbrellas will still be needed, Wednesday. We'll have scattered showers with highs in the low and mid 50s.

Local 4Casters weather app

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app. Just go to your app store and search for "WDIV." Our local radar pops up as soon as you open the app. It is the perfect resource for traveling because you have the power to monitor 4 Live Radar anywhere in the nation.

Weather radar

Keep an eye out for severe weather alerts and the radar here:

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.