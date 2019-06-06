Metro Detroit weather forecast: Cool evening, fantastic Friday

DETROIT - Clouds didn’t want to budge, but sunshine will win out over the next few days.

Tonight, expect mostly clear skies and seasonably cool temperatures with lows in the low-to-mid 50s.

Friday finishes the week on a fantastic note. We'll get plenty of sunshine (this time from the very start) and highs will reach the upper 70s.

The weekend still looks great… mostly. Saturday, will be a continuation of Friday’s goodness. Mostly sunny skies will start and finish the first half of the weekend. Highs Saturday will reach the low 80s. Humidity will remain very low and we’ll have a breeze of 5-10 mph. Sunday is a different story. Models are showing rain is likely on the west side of the state, slowly creeping east. Plan on seeing a shower or thunderstorm by evening. But if you have outdoor plans, make a backup for the afternoon in case that progression is quicker. Highs Sunday will be slightly cooler, in the upper 70s, since we’ll be mostly cloudy through the day.

Temperatures take a small step down next week and rain chances increase. But there are still some nice (but smaller) stretches in the 10 Day Forecast.

