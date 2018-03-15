Metro Detroit weather forecast: Cool start with temps in the 20s

DETROIT - A cool start with temps in the upper 20s to low 30s and wind chills in the lower 20s for most under some cloud cover.

In fact, a few light snow showers or flurries are blowing through our North Zone up in the Thumb Region this morning. A cool front will pass through this morning and midday and the winds will be cranking again WNW 7-17 mph with gusts as high as 25 mph.

The main impact from that front is keeping the ‘feels like’ conditions on the cooler side today so we’ll need to bundle up again.

Clouds will give way to some sun at times today with upper 30s feeling like the 20s and nothing more than a few flurries.

Friday forecast

A very minor step back on Friday with temps in the mid to upper 30s, but tons of sunshine to end the work and school week which will look wonderful all across Metro Detroit. The winds will also be calm WNW 5-12 mph.

Warmer weekend

We will be into the low and mid 40s on Saturday with more St. Patrick’s Day sunshine, and we should hit 50 degrees in many spots Sunday. We are holding off any wet weather until early Tuesday. This could be a bit of a tricky wintry mix for Tuesday and early Wednesday possibly turning into another bigger storm for the Northeastern United States.

