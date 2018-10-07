Metro Detroit weather forecast: Cool Sunday with scattered showers

DETROIT - Welcome to Sunday, Motown. It feels like fall, again, with some showers today. This being Michigan, summer-like weather returns tomorrow.

Sunday morning is cloudy and cool. Temps start in the 50s and low 60s. Scattered light to moderate showers will jog through the region. Fortunately, they will not be as heavy as the day before, but families must be careful on wet roads, especially those with moisture and fallen leaves.

Tailgaters and football fans will need their favorite Lions jacket and hat before and after today's NFL game at Ford Field. Kickoff is at 1:00 p.m. at Ford Field in downtown Detroit when the Detroit Lions play the Green Bay Packers. There's still a chance of scattered rain. A cool northerly wind will keep temps between 60 and 65 degrees most of Sunday afternoon.

Sunday evening and overnight

Sunday evening and night still has a a chance of dampness. Scattered light rain remains with cool conditions. Overnight lows will be in the 50s.

Feels like summer early this week

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday become much warmer again. Each day will be partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms, but it won't be a wash-out each day. Monday's daytime temps will be near 80 degrees. The high will be near 85 degrees Tuesday, and near 80 degrees again on Wednesday.

Thursday will be cooler and sunnier. Daytime temps will be in the mid 60s, Thursday, and near 60 degrees Friday.

