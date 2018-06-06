Metro Detroit weather forecast: Cool temps Wednesday

DETROIT - A comfortably cool start around Metro Detroit with Wednesday morning lows in the 30s in a few spots.

Most of you will walk out to temps in the mid 40s early on with bright skies most of the day. We are still locked in a cool pool of air so highs will only hit the upper 60s to low 70s later today which is pretty fantastic for anything outdoors.

Thursday forecast

Thursday will be warmer but we may fall just shy of 80 degrees due to some afternoon high and mid level clouds. Still, upper 70s and very nice tomorrow as the models call for a little spit and drizzle in a few spots late tomorrow but it very well may end up completely dry all day all around Metro Detroit.

Friday forecast

Rain arrives Friday late in the day. In fact, model data this morning suggests that our dry air may fight off the first round of rain Friday and possibly dry through the evening. Still, prepare for scattered rain and thunder mid afternoon and beyond Friday. Highs will depend on cloud cover and showers but it looks like upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

More shower chances on Saturday, but don’t change your plans just yet as the showers won’t be all day and may be isolated to our South Zone as the models indicate right now. Stay tuned. You can track temperatures and our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

