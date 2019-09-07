Metro Detroit weather forecast: Cool to mild weather football Saturday

DETROIT - Welcome to Saturday, Motown!

Sun and clouds will be mixed today, and it will be mild. Sunday will have more clouds, but it remains dry. Higher temps come back next week.

Saturday morning will be partly sunny and cool. Temperatures start in the 50s. Tailgaters going to Ann Arbor before the Michigan-army football game will need their maize and blue jackets and sweatshirts to remain warm. Roads will be dry for fans and family going to and from services or other activities.

Sunrise is at 7:05 a.m. ET.

Kickoff for the Michigan-army game at Michigan Stadium is at noon ET. Saturday afternoon will be partly sunny for football, the Renaissance Festival and the Boat Show at Lake St. Clair Metropark. Highs will be near 75 degrees.

Saturday evening will be partly cloudy and cooler. Temps will be in the 60s. The Michigan State Spartans have a home game in East Lansing against the Western Michigan University Broncos. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET. Jackets and sweatshirts will be needed to stay warm.

Sunset is at 7:57 p.m. ET.

Saturday night will be partly cloudy and cool. Temps will be in the 50s.

Sunday will be cloudier and cooler. Afternoon temps will be near 70 degrees. It's a great day for heading to the cider mill for donuts and a warm beverage.

Monday will be mostly sunny and milder, again. Highs will be near 75 degrees.

Tuesday will be warmer with highs in the low 80s. It will be sunny in the morning and cloudier in the afternoon with showers possible by evening and tonight.

Wednesday will feel like summer too, with showers and storms. Highs will be near 85 degrees.

Local 4Casters weather app:

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app. Just go to your app store and search for "WDIV." Our local radar pops up as soon as you open the app. It is the perfect resource for traveling because you have the power to monitor 4 Live Radar anywhere in the nation.

Weather radar

Keep an eye out for severe weather alerts and the radar here:

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.