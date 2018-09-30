DETROIT - September ends today, Sunday, with wet conditions. Also, it continues to feel like fall with cool air. October begins soggy conditions as well.

Rain develops an hour or two before sunrise across the region Sunday morning. The quilt of clouds keep morning lows in the upper 40s and low 50s before breakfast time. Showers become more likely as the sun rises. Families must be careful on the road under damp conditions. Rain will be more widespread the farther north one goes; from 8 Mile to Hall Road to the I-69 corridor. Conversely, showers or scattered for neighborhoods closer to the Ohio border.

Sunrise is at 7:29 a.m.

Sunday afternoon will be cloudy and cool. Sprinkles and light rain linger at lunchtime and shortly after work. Mid-afternoon will be mostly cloudy. If there’s any sunshine, it will be in the middle 60s. If skies remain overcast, temps will hang around 60°F.

Scattered showers re-form late Sunday afternoon and Sunday evening. It will be cooler with temperatures back in the 50s.

Sunset is at 7:17 p.m.

Sunday night will be cloudy and cool. Overnight lows will be in the low 50s.

Monday forecast

A new batch of rain moves in for Monday. Showers will be on and off. It will be only slightly milder during the daytime. Afternoon temperatures will be in the mid 60s.

Rest of the week forecast

Detroiters will still need their umbrellas on Tuesday. Rain still is possible, but it does get warmer with daytime temps in the low 70s.

It finally becomes sunnier Wednesday and Thursday. Also, it gets warmer. Feeling like summer with highs in the middle and upper 70s.

