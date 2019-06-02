Metro Detroit weather forecast: Cooler, brighter Sunday

DETROIT - Welcome to Sunday, Motown!

No severe thunderstorms today, but it will be cooler than average. After more below-average temps, Monday, it becomes warmer.

Please join me on Twitter (@AndrewHumphrey) for regular weather updates.

Sunday morning will gradually go from mostly cloudy to mostly sunny. After an overnight cold front passes, it will be cooler. Temperatures start in the middle and upper 50s. Families going to and from services or to the Detroit Grand Prix will need a jacket or a windbreaker to stay comfortable outdoors.

Sunrise is at 6 a.m. ET.

Sunday afternoon will be mostly to partly sunny and cooler than average by 5 to 10 degrees. Highs will be in the upper 60s. There's a slight chance for scattered showers, but most neighborhoods will be dry. The Detroit Grand Prix has a great chance of starting on time.

Sunday evening will be fair and cool. Temps will be in the low and middle 60s.

Sunset is at 9:04 p.m. ET.

Sunday night will become clear and quite chilly. Heaters will need to get going, again, with overnight lows in the middle 40s.

Monday will be sunny and cool. Afternoon temps will be near 65 degrees.

Tuesday will be milder with partly to mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the low 70s.

Wednesday will be warmer with showers and thunderstorms possible. The mercury will be near 80 degrees.

Local 4Casters weather app:

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app. Just go to your app store and search for "WDIV." Our local radar pops up as soon as you open the app. It is the perfect resource for traveling because you have the power to monitor 4 Live Radar anywhere in the nation.

Also, download our FREE Storm Pins app so you can take and share weather photos and videos. Just pin Storm Pins to a map so the Local4Casters can share them and give you a TV shoutout. Feel free to share pictures and clips with other Storm Pins users, too.

The FREE Local4Casters Weather and Storm Pins apps are the perfect way to make weather more social.

Weather links :

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.