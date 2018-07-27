Metro Detroit weather forecast: Cooler Friday with chance for scattered showers

DETROIT - You can expect cooler and much more comfortable weather conditions around Metro Detroit to start your Friday.

We had to pay the price with a cold front blasting through yesterday causing some severe storms (wind/hail damage), but we will feel the cooler effects all weekend.

We will see mostly sunny skies become partly sunny this afternoon as morning temps in the upper 50s to low 60s will only warm into the mid and upper 70s and winds WSW 5-15 mph.

We should see hit or miss scattered, light showers move in from the west from time to time but they will be quick and more of a nuisance than anything.

A few heavier rain and/or thundershowers may pop in our North Zone this afternoon. Don’t cancel any plans as the showers may cause a brief delay in your outdoor activities -- nothing more.

Saturday forecast

Saturday brings a little more sunshine as morning lows in the 50s will warm into the upper 70s and we may hit a few 80s (Saturday and Sunday) but the humidity will be low again tomorrow and winds relax WSW 5-12 mph.

Sunday forecast

Sunday may bring a few more clouds but most of the day is dry. Models have gone back and forth about a chance for showers late in the day, but right now your weekend looks mainly dry and very pleasant.

Next week

There is big model disparity about Monday. There will be a rain maker moving our way and the best chance looks to be rain late Monday and more likely Tuesday. So we’ll go with partly cloudy with highs Monday around 82 degrees to start next week. Watch out for showers and storms Tuesday next week.

You can track temperatures and our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

• Download for iPhone

• Download for Android

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.