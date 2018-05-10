Metro Detroit weather forecast: Cooler temperatures return as warm weather moves out of forecast

DETROIT - So about those 80s... put 'em out of your mind, because we won't see them for awhile.

Tonight, temperatures will get downright cold, especially in our North and West Zones. A good chunk of the state is under a Freeze Warning for tonight, but we won’t be quite that cold. Lows will range from the mid-30s to the mid-40s. Check the 4ZONE page for numbers for your neighborhood.

Even highs will stay in cool territory for the next few days. Expect the low-to-mid-50s through the end of the weekend.

Now let's talk rain. The drops return Friday afternoon, along with a few thunderstorms. Saturday will be intermittently wet as well. Even Mother's Day Sunday won't be completely dry. We'll see some morning showers before drying out by midday.

Then our regularly scheduled spring returns next week. We’ll get the 70s (just barely Monday) for most of the week, with at least one 80 in there too.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.