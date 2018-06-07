Metro Detroit weather forecast: Cooler weekend with some storms makes way for warmer temperatures

DETROIT - Skies will become partly cloudy tonight as temperatures return to the same spot we woke up to this morning... mainly 50s, with 60 in our Metro Zone.

Then the forecast gets tricky going into the weekend. Expect a few pop-up thunderstorms in the late afternoon or early evening. Storm chances increase overnight, lingering into Saturday morning. Beyond that, timing will still depend on where the frontal boundary ends up. As of tonight, it looks ¾ of the weekend will be dry.

None of these storms will be severe. The only potential issue will be the amount of rain. These storms will be slow-moving. So it will be possible to pick up more than an inch of rain from Friday evening through the first half of Saturday if storms hit the same location twice.

Temperature-wise we’ll hit 80 before any storms arrive. Saturday we'll be slightly cooler with highs in the mid-70s. And Sunday we’ll get close to 80 but fall just short.

Heat does start to build next week in our 10-Day Forecast.

