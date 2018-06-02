Metro Detroit weather forecast: Crisp Saturday morning, mild afternoon

DETROIT - A LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY is in effect for Sanilac and St. Clair Counties until 4 p.m. ET, Saturday.

Welcome to the first full weekend of June 2018 in Milltown! It will be much more comfortable with sunshine on Saturday and some showers for Sunday.

Saturday morning will be pleasant and crisp. With partly to mostly cloudy skies overhead, temperature start in the 50s. Early risers taking a walk, going for a run or checking out the Detroit Grand Prix early will enjoy dry roads and comfy conditions.

Sunrise will be at 6 a.m. ET.

Saturday afternoon will be partly to mostly sunny. It will be Milder not hotter. Highs will reach the low 70s. It will be a perfect day for baseball and downtown Detroit! The Detroit Tigers play the Toronto Blue Jays at Comerica Park. First pitch is at 4:10 PM Eastern.

Saturday evening will be fair and cool. Temperatures will be in the 60s, and dry roads look great families and prom goers when they hit the road.

Sunset is at 9:04 p.m. ET.

Residence air-conditioners get another break Saturday night. It will be a good night to sleep safely with the windows up. Temperatures will fall to the 50s under partly cloudy skies.

A truck full system approaches at 9:04 PM Eastern.

Sunday forecast

A frontal system approaches Sunday. Clouds increase and there is a chance of showers. Afternoon temperatures will reach the middle 70s.

Early week forecast

A reinforcing shot of cooler than average air arrives for Monday early next week. That means cool nights early-morning’s mile to warm afternoons with plenty of sunshine Monday through Wednesday.

