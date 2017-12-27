Metro Detroit weather forecast: Dangerous cold continues, near record lows

DETROIT - Wind Chill Advisory continues in effect until 10 a.m.

Early morning temperatures fell to near and even well below zero (-18 to -23 degrees Celsius), with wind chills averaging between -10 and -20 degrees (-23 to -29 degrees Celsius for our Canadian friends across the river). Boy do those Celsius temperatures look cold. I like Fahrenheit better right now. We’ll start our Wednesday with sunshine, and skies will become partly cloudy later this morning into the afternoon.

Actual high temperatures, like yesterday, will struggle to reach the low teens (-11 degrees Celsius), with wind chills between zero and -10 degrees (-18 to -23 degrees Celsius) due to the west wind at 8 to 13 mph. By the way, this morning’s record low temperature is -4 degrees (-20 degrees Celsius), set in 1925.

Today’s sunrise is at 8:01 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 5:08 p.m. You probably won’t notice it, but we have one more minute of daylight today than yesterday! I call that progress.

Mostly clear and bitterly cold tonight. Actual lows once again near and below zero (-18 degrees Celsius). Thursday’s record low is -4 degrees, set in 1924.

Thursday weather forecast

Early sunshine on Thursday will be replaced by clouds, but the daylight hours will remain dry. Highs in the mid teens (-9 degrees Celsius).

Periods of light snow are likely Thursday night -- this is the storm system approaching that I told you about yesterday. Right now, it appears to be a non-event for us, with an inch or less of accumulation.

Friday weather forecast

Mostly cloudy on Friday with just a lingering light snow shower possible. Highs near 20 degrees (-6 to -7 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy with a light snow shower possible Friday night. Lows near 7 degrees (-14 degrees Celsius).

Weekend weather outlook

Mostly cloudy and breezy on Saturday with a light snow shower possible. Highs in the mid teens (-9 degrees Celsius), with very cold wind chills coming back into play, and sticking around for a few days.

Becoming partly cloudy and bitterly cold Saturday night, with lows around -1 degree (-18 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy on Sunday, with highs in the low teens (-11 degrees Celsius).

New Year’s Eve looks dry -- that’s the good news. The bad news is that it’ll be brutally cold. Lows by Monday morning will be around -3 degrees (-19 degrees Celsius).

Monday, the first day of 2018, will be mostly cloudy, and the New Year will start off right where 2017 left off, with highs near 12 degrees (-11 degrees Celsius).

Tuesday through the end of the week will be partly cloudy on average, so the first week of the year will at least be quiet, weather-wise. Temperatures will remain in the low teens (-11 degrees Celsius) through midweek, then rise all the way into the low 20s (-5 degrees Celsius) by Friday! Sounds like a good reason to throw a party. Boy am I pathetic getting excited about low 20s.

As you’ve just read, we have a bitter cold week ahead for the kids’ school vacation. If it’s too cold for the kids to play outside, there are a LOT of things to do with them on their holiday break from school. If they’re into science, try the Michigan Science Center, the Cranbrook Institute of Science, or the Ann Arbor Hands On Museum -- all promise a great time. There’s the Detroit Historical Museum to give them a taste of Detroit history. There’s the Detroit Institute of Arts - so much to see and do there (and remember that it’s more than “just” paintings -- they have medieval suits of armor, ancient Egyptian artifacts, and all sorts of neat stuff that the kids will enjoy). If they’re into music, how about taking them to the Motown Museum for some Detroit music history? And check the Pistons and Red Wings schedules -- Little Caesars Arena is a great place to watch a game. And while you’re downtown, take them on the new Q-Line! Or, for a lot of fun on the cheap, take them bowling!

Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.