Metro Detroit weather forecast: Dense fog Sunday with more melting

DETROIT - Happy sunday, Motown! Melting continues, but it comes at a price; low visibility for much of the day. Dense fog will be a problem through the morning. Temperatures continue to rise well above freezing through Monday.

Please join me on Twitter (@AndrewHumphrey) for regular weather updates.

Sunday afternoon will start murky and have drizzle and cloudy skies. Damp conditions remain. It continues to get milder with highs in the upper 40s.

Sunday evening continues to be relatively mild. Skies will be cloudy with temperatures in the middle and low 40s.

Sunday night will be cloudy and mild with fog reforming. Overnight lows will be near 40°F.

Monday will be even warmer. It will feel like spring time with afternoon temperatures in the low 50s.

Tuesday will be partly sunny and mostly cloudy and chillier. Daytime temperatures will be in the middle 30s.

Mother Nature's war will remind us that it is still winter on Wednesday and Thursday. Both teams have a chance of rain and snow showers with lows in the 20s and highs in the 30s.

Sunshine returns with lower temperatures on Friday and Saturday. Lows will be in the upper teens to around 20°F. High temperatures will be near 30°F.

Local 4Casters weather app:

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app. Just go to your app store and search for "WDIV." Our local radar pops up as soon as you open the app. It is the perfect resource for traveling because you have the power to monitor 4 Live Radar anywhere in the nation.

Also, download our FREE Storm Pins app so you can take and share weather photos and videos. Just pin Storm Pins to a map so the Local4Casters can share them and give you a TV shoutout. Feel free to share pictures and clips with other Storm Pins users, too.

The FREE Local4Casters Weather and Storm Pins apps are the perfect way to make weather more social.

Weather links :

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.