Metro Detroit weather forecast: Dry and sunny Sunday afternoon

DETROIT - A LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY is in effect for Monroe County until 11:00 a.m. ET, Sunday!

Welcome to the last Sunday of April, Motown!

Although it is springtime, we are waking up with snow on the ground at breakfast time. It will be dry and sunnier this afternoon. More wet weather is on the way this week before it gets warmer.

Snow continues to fall before dawn, Sunday. One to two inches of snow are possible in the heart of the Metro Detroit area, including the city, southern Oakland County and southern Macomb County.

Elsewhere, half inch to an inch of snow is possible.

Use extreme caution on wet and slushy roads, and be careful walking even after snow stops falling. Temperatures start in the low 30s.

Sunrise is at 6:33 a.m. ET.

Snow ceases shortly after breakfast time. It becomes mostly sunny by lunchtime with temperatures in the 40s, midday.

Sunday afternoon will be mostly to partly sunny and chilly. Highs will be near 50°F; over 10 degrees below average. Remember a coat and a hat before going to and from services and other activities.

Sunday evening will be chilly under fair skies. Temperatures will be in the low and middle 40s.

Sunset is at 8:29 p.m. ET.

Sunday night becomes colder and mostly cloudy. Overnight lows will be in the low and middle 30s.

A new system brings a chilly rain, Monday. With all the cloud cover, afternoon temperatures stay mostly in the 40s; barely making it to 50 degrees.

Tuesday will be partly sunny with rain late in the day. Highs reach the low and middle 50s.

Wednesday will be milder but wet, again. Daytime temperatures reach the upper 50s.

Thursday, Friday and Saturday become sunnier and warmer. It will be seasonable with high temperatures in the low and middle 60s, eventually.

