Metro Detroit weather forecast: Dry Halloween evening for trick-or-treaters

DETROIT - Rain Wednesday morning moved out right on schedule, and we’re now all set for a dry Halloween for the kids. In fact, don’t be surprised if the central and northern parts of our area even get some mid- to late afternoon sunshine.

Temperatures right now are generally in the low 50s (11 degrees Celsius) across southeast Michigan, and should range from mid 40s to low 50s (8 to 11 degrees Celsius) during the time this evening that kids are going door to door. As we mentioned yesterday, remember that the lawns will likely still be wet, so it may be better to keep the kids on the pavement to keep their shoes and feet dry, unless they have boots on, of course.

Even if we get any partial clearing this evening, clouds will roll back in overnight, with lows in the low to mid 40s (6 degrees Celsius), with a very light northwest wind.

The Thursday morning rush hour will be dry, then rain over the Ohio Valley region will gradually work its way to the north. So, those of you near the state line will likely start seeing rain drops by mid-morning, with areas farther north seeing a later onset.

By the end of the afternoon, the northern edge of the rain should extend roughly from Jackson to Pontiac to Port Huron. Areas northwest of that line may not see much rain (if any) on Thursday. Highs only near 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius) in the warmest spots, with a northeast wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Rain continues Thursday night, particularly for the southeastern half of our area as described above. Lows near 40 degrees (4 to 5 degrees Celsius).

Rain will be in a steady diminishing phase Friday morning and, by afternoon, most of it should be gone. Highs in the upper 40s (8 degrees Celsius).

Clouds Friday night should start breaking up late. Lows in the mid 30s (2 to 3 degrees Celsius).

Weekend forecast

Saturday should be a partly cloudy day overall -- any Maize Sun and Blue Sky we get at The Big House would be most welcomed by the 110,000 fans in attendance for the game against Penn State…especially with highs only in the upper 40s (9 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear Saturday night, with lows in the mid 30s (2 to 3 degrees Celsius).

We should start our Sunday with some sun, but clouds will increase during the afternoon. It appears that approaching rain will hold off until Sunday night, but keep an eye on our app’s radar late in the day if you have outdoor plans. Highs in the low 50s (11 degrees Celsius).

Next week

Mostly cloudy on Monday with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s (18 degrees Celsius).

There’s a good chance for some long-duration rain on Tuesday, Election Day, but don’t let that keep you from the polls. Sure, it’s not terribly inconvenient to vote when it’s sunny and mild out but, quoting President John F. Kennedy, we don’t “do things because they are easy, but because they are hard.” Even if it’s raining, we all must get to the pools and exercise the privilege of voting.

Many people around the world don’t have this opportunity, and yet so many of us take it for granted. Let’s show the nation that Metro Detroiters care, and make our voices heard. At least it’ll be relatively mild on Tuesday, with highs in the mid to upper 50s (13 to 14 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy on Wednesday. Highs near 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy on Thursday, with highs in the upper 40s (9 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy on Friday, with highs in the upper 40s (9 degrees Celsius).

While it’s too early to be certain, at this point it appears that next weekend will be dry with some sun -- this could be our opportunity to finally get some much-needed yard work done.

