Metro Detroit weather forecast: Dry spell this weekend with higher temperatures

May the 4th be with you! Whether you are a Star Wars fan or not, everyone will enjoy some welcomed dry weather Saturday and Sunday. After many showers, May flowers will be slow in blooming with a chilly start, but it becomes warmer by the end of it.

Please join me on Twitter (@AndrewHumphrey) for regular weather updates. Families and individuals will need their jackets, hats and gloves to stay warm, Saturday morning. It will be chilly but mostly cloudy skies look great from last night. Temperatures starts in the 30s and low 40s. Many areas will feel like it is around freezing before sunrise.

Sunrise is at 6:25 a.m. ET.

Saturday afternoon will be sunnier and milder. It will be a great car wash day with highs in the low 60s. The Detroit Tigers host the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park in downtown Detroit. First pitch is at 4:10 p.m. ET, and people will get a kick out of all the Star Wars themed decorations and costumes.

Saturday evening will be cool under partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be in the 50s.

Sunset is at 8:36 p.m. ET.

Saturday night will be fair and cool. Overnight lows will be in the low and middle 40s.

Sunday will be sunnier and warmer. Afternoon temperatures will be near 70°F.

