Metro Detroit weather forecast: Enjoy this weather while it lasts

DETROIT - What a day! Comfortable temperatures and humidity levels, along with abundant sunshine, made for a spectacular summer day, the likes of which we don’t see very often near the end of July.

While temperatures and humidity levels will increase as we move into the weekend, it will be a gradual rise. Still, by this weekend, those with air conditioning will be flipping the switch back on.

Expect lots of daytime sunshine and nighttime stars Thursday and Friday, with highs in the mid-80s (29 to 30 degrees Celsius) and lows in the low to mid-60s (16 to 18 degrees Celsius).

Weekend update

As mentioned above, both temperature and humidity levels will increase this weekend, and we all know that we can never categorically rule out a scattered thunderstorm when it’s hot and humid.

There won't be any fronts crossing the area this weekend, though even weak upper level disturbances (and there will be one crossing the area) can trigger some storms.

As of Wednesday, we don’t expect any large-scale waves of storms this weekend. Many of us will likely remain dry but, as always, if you have outdoor plans, especially in the afternoon, keep an eye on the Local4Casters app’s radar.

Highs Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees (31 to 32 degrees Celsius), with overnight lows in the upper 60s (20 degrees Celsius).

The next cold front will cross the area in the Monday/Tuesday timeframe, with an increase in thunderstorm activity. Behind that front, another stretch of cooler, spectacular summer weather awaits.

Notable weather anniversary

Wednesday isn't only Detroit’s birthday -- settled on this date in 1701 by Antoinne de la Mothe Cadillac -- but it's also the anniversary of the hottest temperature in recorded Detroit weather history.

On July 24, 1934, Detroit’s temperature rose to 105 degrees. Imagine dealing with that in an age with no air conditioning!

