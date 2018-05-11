Metro Detroit weather forecast: Expect rain, rain and even more rain this Mother's Day weekend

DETROIT - We wish we could celebrate Mom with a better weekend, but unfortunately it's looking wet. Very wet.

Showers have been around this afternoon, but we'll see a renewed push of rain along with some thunder this evening. These storms should not be severe but expect plenty of water. Lows will drop to the low and mid-40s.

Showers won't be as numerous on Saturday morning, but they'll be around, especially in our South Zone. Better chances of showers and storms show up for the afternoon and evening. It's possible one or two of those late storms could be severe. Highest risk exists south of 8 Mile. Hail will be the primary threat.

Mother's day Sunday will start with some showers, but become dry in the afternoon with some breaks in the clouds. Highs will return to the mid-60s.

