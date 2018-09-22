DETROIT - Summer ends and autumn begins Saturday. It certainly feels like it with chilly conditions in the morning and a cool afternoon.

Saturday morning is chilly under fair skies. Temps are starting in the 40s and low 50s. Families will need their jackets, sweatshirts and hat to remain warm while going to and from services or activities like tailgating before the Tigers game in Detroit or the Michigan game in Ann Arbor.

The Michigan Wolverines host the Nebraska Cornhuskers at noon at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. Temps will be near 60 degrees for the start of the game and near 65 degrees by game's end.

Saturday afternoon will be cool and partly sunny in the rest of Southeast Michigan, too. At least, it remains dry for trips to and from the apple orchard and the cider mill. Just have to dodge more than a few yellow jackets.

Saturday evening will be fair and chilly. Temps will be in the 50s. The Detroit Tigers play the Kansas City Royals at 6:10 p.m. at Comerica Park in downtown Detroit. Remember your favorite Tigers jacket and hat to stay warm.

Autumn begins with the fall equinox at 9:54 p.m. Saturday. Heaters will be needed, overnight. Saturday night will be fair and chilly with lows in the 40s.

Sunday forecast

Sunday will be sunnier and milder. Highs will be closer to 70 degrees after morning lows in the 40s. Great weather for going to the cider mill or the Tigers-Royals game at 1:10 p.m.

Next week forecast

Monday will be warmer with mostly sunny skies. Afternoon temps will be in the low and mid 70s.

Warm with a chance of showers, Tuesday. Daytime temps in the mid 70s, again.

After a cold front passes, Tuesday night, Wednesday will be cooler and brighter. Highs in the middle and upper 60s.

Thursday and Friday become sunnier, again. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

