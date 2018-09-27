Metro Detroit weather forecast: Falling temperatures, potential frost

Temperatures have settled into fall-like numbers across southeast Michigan, but we're about to take another step down as the weekend approaches.

Expect the clouds to thin Thursday night. Overnight lows may hold on to 50 degrees in the Metro Zone, but most of us will finish in the 40s with a light breeze.

Friday will start with some sunshine, but an approaching cold front will boost clouds and add some showers in the afternoon and evening. Highs will remain in the 60s.

Weekend highs will be cooler, but still reach the 60s. Morning lows will dip into the 30s in spots outside the Metro Zone.

We will not see frost in the vast majority of the area, but a low-lying spot in an outlying rural area could see a patch.

We add a little heat to the forecast next week. Temperatures will rise to the mid-70s Monday through Wednesday. Thunderstorm chances return all three days, but most likely on Tuesday with slight chances the other two days.

Temperatures drop down again for the second half of next week.



