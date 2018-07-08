Metro Detroit weather forecast: Fantastic weather continues Sunday

DETROIT - Beautiful, comfortable weather continues for Motown Sunday. It will be warm and wonderful ahead of hotter weather Monday.

Please join me on Twitter (@AndrewHumphrey) for regular weather updates.

Sunday morning will have cool, invigorating air. Temperatures start in the 50s and low 60s. Families going to services will have one of the best mornings in the Detroit area yet.

Sunrise is at 6:02 a.m.

Sunday afternoon will be perfect for baseball at Comerica Park. The Tigers play the Texas Rangers. First pitch is at 1:10 p.m. It will be bright, warm and delightful. Highs will be near 85°F. Excellent day to visit the Detroit Zoo, Greenfield Village and the Wright Museum.

Sunday evening will be clear and warm. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s during dinner time.

Sunset is at 9:12 p.m.

Sunday night mostly clear and mild. As warmer air moves in, overnight lows will be in the middle and upper 60s.

Monday-Wednesday forecast

Monday will be hotter and a bit more humid. It remains sunny with highs near 90°F. Tuesday and Wednesday will not be as warm. The sun will shine as brightly with afternoon temps in the middle 80s.

Thursday and Friday forecast

Thursday and Friday will be hotter again. It will be mostly sunny with daytime temperatures in the upper 80s and eventually low 90s.

Beach & boating forecast

Lake Erie

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Water Temp: 77 deg. F; Wind: SE 5-10 kts.; Waves: 1-2 ft.

Lake St. Clair

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Water Temp: 75 deg. F; Wind: SE 5-10 kts.; Waves: 1-2 ft.

Lake Huron

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Water Temp: 73 deg. F; Wind: SE 5-10 kts.; Waves: 1-2 ft.

Local 4Casters weather app:

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app. Just go to your app store and search for "WDIV." Our local radar pops up as soon as you open the app. It is the perfect resource for traveling because you have the power to monitor 4 Live Radar anywhere in the nation.

Also, download our FREE Storm Pins app so you can take and share weather photos and videos. Just pin Storm Pins to a map so the Local4Casters can share them and give you a TV shoutout. Feel free to share pictures and clips with other Storm Pins users, too.

The FREE Local4Casters Weather and Storm Pins apps are the perfect way to make weather more social.

Weather links:

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.