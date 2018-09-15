Metro Detroit weather forecast: Foggy start, then becoming warm

DETROIT - Saturday morning is murky, but warmer conditions are on the way for the afternoon. Still feels like summer and calm, Saturday afternoon, while Florence continues to wreak havoc down south.

Saturday morning will be mild with patchy fog. Families need to be careful as they hit the road because of low visibility in spots. Temperatures start in the 60s.

Fog lifts well before lunchtime, and it warms up nicely Saturday afternoon. It remains humid, so people still need to drink plenty of water while remaining active outdoors keep children and pets away from the vehicles. Highs will be between 80 and 85°F. That’s 10 to 15 degrees or more above average.

Saturday evening will be partly cloudy and warm. Temperatures will be in the 70s.

Saturday night will be partly cloudy and mild. Fog re-develops overnight, so if you have any late night plans disability will be wore on the ride home. Use caution while driving. Overnight lows will be in the 60s.

Sunday will still continue to feel like June. Skies will be partly sunny, at high temperatures will be between 80 and 85°F.

The remnants of Florence have a chance of influencing Detroit area weather Monday and Tuesday. Daytime temps will be near 80°F. Cloudier skies will produce rain showers each day.

