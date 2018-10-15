Metro Detroit weather forecast: Freeze warning takes effect overnight

DETROIT - We’ve been flirting with it for days, but 32 comes tonight!

A Freeze Warning takes effect overnight for everyone (except Genesee County).

Temperatures will be at their coldest marks of the season by daybreak. Lows will drop below 32 in many spots. This will be the first time we see that number since April 29.

Expect partly cloudy skies with diminishing winds. Ground temperatures are still in the 50s, just a few centimeters below the surface so sprinkler systems that have not been winterized should hold up fine.

Windy conditions return tomorrow under mostly sunny skies. Highs will remain below normal in the low-to-mid 50s.

Wednesday brings in the 40s for one day with partly cloudy skies, but there is no significant warmup through the middle of next week.

Rainfall chances are slim-to-nil through the same period. Even though we’ll have a few cold fronts pass through during the week, they’ll come through dry. Saturday will be the only shot of rain and even that one isn’t great.

