Metro Detroit weather forecast: Freezing rain, ice accumulations approaching area this weekend

DETROIT - Winter Storm Warnings have been issued for Genesee, Lapeer, St. Clair and Sanilac counties for Saturday morning through noon Sunday. These areas will see freezing rain and ice accumulation of up to 1/2 inch. That will be enough to bring down trees and power lines through parts of our North Zone.

If you had a remote thought about traveling anywhere else in the state this weekend, let us disabuse you of that right now. Ice accumulations through central Michigan could reach ¾ of an inch. And the farther north you get, accumulating snow will be an issue. Snow totals could near A FOOT from Traverse City to just south of Mackinac.

Tonight, rain increases with thunder developing late. Temperatures will drop to the mid-40s. Then continually drop through Saturday until they hit the low 30s on Sunday morning.

Precipitation starts changing from liquid to freezing rain early Saturday in our North Zone and northern West Zone while remaining liquid for Metro, South and southern parts of our West Zone. Eventually we may see freezing rain (and some sleet) as far south as Michigan Avenue late Saturday and early Sunday, but accumulations won't be enough to cause significant problems outside the warning area.

This all turns back to liquid late Sunday with heavier rain and thunderstorms before wrapping up early Monday morning. Total precipitation will be 2-3 inches.

The majority of next week looks dry and warmer, but this weekend will be a big challenge to many of us. Stay safe.

